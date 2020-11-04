Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $125.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

