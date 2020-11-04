Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $75.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

