Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit