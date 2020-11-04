Ebix (EBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,063. Ebix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

