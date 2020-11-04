El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.69 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 557,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.