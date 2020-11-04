Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,329. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

