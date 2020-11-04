Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 6,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

