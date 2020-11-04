Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The firm has a market cap of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

