Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Everi stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

