Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 108,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,483. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

