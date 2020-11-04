FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.