FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Camping World (OTCMKTS:CWH) Head to Head Analysis

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FFP Marketing and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Camping World 0 5 5 0 2.50

Camping World has a consensus target price of $29.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Risk & Volatility

FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Camping World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Camping World -0.19% -102.93% 3.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFP Marketing and Camping World’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camping World $4.89 billion 0.54 -$60.59 million ($0.65) -45.95

FFP Marketing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Camping World.

Summary

Camping World beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

