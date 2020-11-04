Financial Analysis: Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) vs. Soligen Technologies (NASDAQ:SGTN)

Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN) and Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soligen Technologies and Broadwind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadwind $178.22 million 0.39 -$4.52 million ($0.23) -17.83

Soligen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadwind.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Broadwind shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Soligen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Broadwind shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soligen Technologies and Broadwind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadwind 0 0 3 0 3.00

Broadwind has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Broadwind’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadwind is more favorable than Soligen Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Soligen Technologies has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soligen Technologies and Broadwind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Broadwind -0.49% -0.53% -0.17%

Summary

Soligen Technologies beats Broadwind on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligen Technologies Company Profile

Soligen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, manufactures cast metal parts for automotive companies in the United States. The company offers engine blocks, cylinder heads, manifolds, and other metal parts involved in building and testing prototype automotive and aerospace engines. The company manufactures ceramic casting molds including functional engine blocks and golf club heads. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

