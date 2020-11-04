Financial Contrast: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) versus The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Bancorp and The First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $283.70 million 1.91 $51.56 million $1.06 8.90 The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.41 $41.56 million $1.75 8.90

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 19.19% 13.07% 1.17% The First of Long Island 26.49% 10.85% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Bancorp and The First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 The First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. The First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Summary

The Bancorp beats The First of Long Island on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 4 in Brooklyn, and 2 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

