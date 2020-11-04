Financial Review: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) and Its Rivals

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors have a beta of 0.19, meaning that their average share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 68.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion $2.71 billion 5.10 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors $8.17 billion $680.69 million 10.86

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 954 3959 3231 130 2.31

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 48.08% 11.82% 4.64% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Competitors 2.84% 5.65% 1.49%

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

