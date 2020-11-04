Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s Quiet Period To End on November 4th (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 4th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTIVU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

