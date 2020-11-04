Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.

FPH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,124. Five Point has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $653.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

