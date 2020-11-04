Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $71.00. Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 21,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.19.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 1556.9999181 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.