Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.