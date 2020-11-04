Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 15,020 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

