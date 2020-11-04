Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,795.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,795 ($36.52) and last traded at GBX 2,785 ($36.39), with a volume of 29546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.30).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,622.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,065.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,601 ($33.98), for a total value of £192,187.89 ($251,094.71). Also, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.17), for a total transaction of £4,772,000 ($6,234,648.55). In the last three months, insiders sold 232,389 shares of company stock valued at $561,918,789.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

