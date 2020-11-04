Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $558.00

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $558.00, but opened at $586.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $594.00, with a volume of 1,490 shares changing hands.

FSTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 578.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 643.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) news, insider Helen Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £5,800 ($7,577.74). Also, insider Fred Turner bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £779.35 ($1,018.23). Insiders purchased 5,968 shares of company stock worth $2,646,495 in the last three months.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

