FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Lifted by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of AX stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.