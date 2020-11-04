FY2021 EPS Estimates for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit