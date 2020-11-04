FY2021 EPS Estimates for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Increased by Analyst

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.