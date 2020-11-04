Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.71.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,046 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.