Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $150.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

IT opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after buying an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 28.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 546,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 73,082 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

