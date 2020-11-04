Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 253,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

