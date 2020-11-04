Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Gap Up to $44.00

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $46.50. Gattaca shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 321,888 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.82.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

