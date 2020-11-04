Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,835 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 65.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,567,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 900.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 934,572 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.