Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

GTY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

