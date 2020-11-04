Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

GTY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Read More: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit