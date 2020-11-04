Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Teradyne (OTCMKTS:TER) Critical Comparison

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81% Giga-tronics -5.60% 100.09% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradyne and Giga-tronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 1 2 2 0 2.20 Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne currently has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradyne and Giga-tronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.29 billion 6.50 $467.47 million $2.86 31.41 Giga-tronics $11.77 million 0.84 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Summary

Teradyne beats Giga-tronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

