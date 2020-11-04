Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
