Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

