Greenleaf Trust Acquires 261 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 162.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $281,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 224.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

