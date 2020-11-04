Greenleaf Trust Acquires 261 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

