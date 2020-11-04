Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

