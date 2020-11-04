Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 1,221,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 817,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 127.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

