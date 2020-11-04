Greenleaf Trust Has $501,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.