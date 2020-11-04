Greenleaf Trust Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

