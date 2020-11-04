Greenleaf Trust Has $634,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

