Greenleaf Trust Has $644,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $1,550,014.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

