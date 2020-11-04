Greenleaf Trust Has $741,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.