Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 89.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $1,962,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.