Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $6,728,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

