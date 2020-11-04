Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after buying an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after purchasing an additional 582,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

