Greenleaf Trust Sells 769 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,613 shares of company stock worth $2,106,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

