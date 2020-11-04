Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.70 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.