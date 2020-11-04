Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Harsco stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,506. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit