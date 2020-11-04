H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $841.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 192,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

