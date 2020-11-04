Head-To-Head Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (FSP) & The Competition

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE: FSP) is one of 282 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties Competitors 4176 13709 12702 416 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 1.11% 0.38% 0.16% Franklin Street Properties Competitors -2.65% -5.58% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $269.07 million $6.47 million 4.97 Franklin Street Properties Competitors $813.60 million $155.39 million 12.54

Franklin Street Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 63.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

