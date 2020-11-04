Head to Head Comparison: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) & Shake Shack (OTCMKTS:SHAK)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 3 13 7 0 2.17

Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $65.05, suggesting a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Shake Shack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.68 $19.83 million $0.72 93.54

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48%

Summary

Shake Shack beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

