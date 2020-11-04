Head-To-Head Comparison: Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) & China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (OTCMKTS:CADC)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.03 -$42.08 million N/A N/A China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.74 million 0.08 -$7.39 million N/A N/A

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp -21.67% -107.36% -18.49%

Risk & Volatility

Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Company Profile

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its products to construction companies. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

